Residents of Pictou County’s Glen Road Concerned about Heavy Truck Traffic

Residents on a dirt road in Pictou County want help to deal with heavy truck traffic.

Harry Akins and Fred Rutledge made a presentation to county council on behalf of those living on the Glen Road, which has large trucks driving it several times a day, as it’s close to both a large gravel pit and a rock quarry. They say the road, with its sharp turns and frequent blind spots, is not safe for large vehicles, and because it is narrow and doesn’t have full shoulders or ditching, is dangerous for other vehicles sharing the road.

They noted that there have been a couple of incidents in the last few months of overturned trucks which resulted in injury to the drivers. Residents want to ban large trucks travelling on Glen Road, except for local deliveries.

Warden Robert Parker said that roads such as Glen Road are under provincial jurisdiction, but they will look at ways to press the province for a rule change at the next meeting of council