Today, residents of Pictou will choose on who will fill a vacant seat on Town Council.

Three people are in the running in today’s by-election: Gary Cornish, Terry Dunbrack and Lloyd MacLean.

Voting will take place at the CNR station at 71 Front Street. The poll will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

The by-election was called following the resignation of Town Councillor Matt Harris in March.