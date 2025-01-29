Responses Received by Richmond Municipal Council on Action Items

Richmond Municipal Council received responses to its action items list.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Deputy Warden Brent Sampson inquired about a request to change the name of a road in Fourchu and was told by CAO Troy MacCulloch that was rejected by the province because only five of the 13 residents with property on that road signed a petition.

In response to a request from Sampson to have an official from Bell Aliant appear before council to discuss “unstable call service” in some parts of the municipality, MacCulloch said he will be contacting an official with the company who deals specifically with municipalities to set up a meeting.

The CAO noted that two cellular towers are going up in Richmond County this year, which should help with service issues.

In response to a request from the deputy warden about Canada Post service issues, Municipal Clerk Shelley David said she is expecting a response by Jan. 31.

To measure the growing deer population in the municipality, the CAO said he met with NSCC Strait Area Campus faculty two weeks ago to put a plan in place to use students to conduct a count, he took a tour of the natural resources facility, met with students, and is drafting a proposal. MacCulloch said the NSCC indicated the possibility of receiving grants for students to do this work but he told council he wants more information on that possibility.

Noting that increasing deer population goes beyond Isle Madame, District 3 Councillor Brian Marchand said this is a problem in communities like River Bourgeois and River Tillard.

MacCulloch added that the deer count can be extended to those areas as well.