Restoration of More than One Dozen Century-Old Murals at St. Ninian Cathedral Nearing Completion

A project to restore a group of murals in the sanctuary of St. Ninian Cathedral is nearing

completion.

Quebec Painter Ozias Leduc produced the elaborate murals on the walls and ceilings in the sancturary from 1901 to 1903.

Three decades later the church started covering most of the murals as part of renovations.

In 2015, art conservator Michelle Gallinger and her team began the work to restore the murals, including 14 saints and two angels.

Gallinger says for some of the murals, restoring them is a race against time.

Restoring each mural costs $30,000 to $50,000; all paid for by private donations. The art conservators are expected to complete their work this week, with a final varnish on the murals they were working on this summer in a week or so.

An event to celebrate the restoration of the murals is expected at the end of September.