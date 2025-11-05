Restoration Work continues at Foyer Pere Fiset Nursing Home in Cheticamp following a Wastewater Backup in October

Officials with the Municipality of the County of Inverness are providing an update on restoration efforts following a wastewater backup at Foyer Pere Fiset Nursing Home in Cheticamp last month.

The incident on October 8, caused significant flooding within the facility, affecting two residential wings, and impacting 44 of the home’s 70 residents.

Restoration efforts began after the incident and are expected to be completed by early December.

Initially, 10 residents were temporarily relocated to other long-term care facilities in Cape Breton. Over the past few weeks, that number has increased to 25, with residents moved to facilities in Inverness, Glace Bay, Sydney, and Port Hawkesbury. Currently, 39 residents remain on-site. The facility anticipates that some residents will be able to return to their rooms before all restoration work is completed. Affected residents, family and next-of-kin will be updated accordingly.