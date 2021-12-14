Restrictions announced in Paqtnkek to Contain Spread of COVID-19

The Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation is imposing restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19. The community is being placed into a semi-lock down.

In a message to the community, Chief Tma Francis says the restrictions include a curfew from 10 p.m.until 6 a.m. All community stores and businesses are to remain closed until further notice. The Bayside Travel Centre closes each evening at 10 p.m. Chief Francis says anyone breaking the rules will be charged; RCMP has been contacted to enforce it’s bylaws during this semi-lock down.

Other directives include limiting shopping of one person in the family, community members staying within their family bubble and no social gatherings of any kind.