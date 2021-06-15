Restrictions Ease as Province Moves into Phase 2 of Reopening Plan

During an update Tuesday Premier Iain Rankin thanked residents for their work and sacrifice in

dealing with the latest round of COVID-19.

Rankin noted 67 per cent of the province received at least one dose of vaccine. This news comes as the province announced it is moving into phase two of its reopening plan tomorrow.

Effective Wednesday, informal gatherings can have 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors without physical distance. Faith gatherings, weddings, funerals and associated receptions and visitation hosted by a recognized business or organization, can have 25 per cent capacity to a maximum of 50 people indoors or 75 people outdoors

Restaurants and licensed establishments can operate indoors and outdoors at their maximum capacity with physical distance between patrons at different tables and a limit of 10 people per table; people must wear masks when not eating or drinking; one performer of live music is permitted; service must stop by 11 p.m. and establishments must close by midnight

All retail stores can operate at 50 per cent capacity with no limit on the number of shoppers per household

Personal services such as hair salons, barber shops and spas can operate by appointment only following their sector plan and can resume offering services that require removing the customer’s mask

Fitness and recreation facilities such as gyms, yoga studios, pools and arenas can operate at 50 per cent capacity while dance classes, music lessons, escape rooms and indoor play spaces can operate at 25 per cent capacity

Organized sports practices can involve up to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors without physical distancing

Amateur arts and culture rehearsals and virtual or in-person performances can involve up to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors without physical distancing while professional arts and culture rehearsals and virtual or in-person performances can involve up to 15 people indoors and 25 outdoors without physical distancing.