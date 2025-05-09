Results Encouraging for Six Month Personal Empowerment Program in Pictou County

The Pictou County Personal Empowerment Program showed encouraging results.

The Aberdeen Health Foundation contributed $100,000 to the project, a six-month home based health promotion program aimed at helping improve the long-term health of adults in Pictou County, with a focus on adults with chronic illnesses. The program supported individuals in building healthier habits through lifestyle changes, mental health support and community connection.

It was developed by Dalhousie University associate professors Gabriela Ilie and Dr. Rob Rutledge, an oncologist. A total of 172 participants enrolled in the program, mostly women with an average age of 58, managing concerns like weight, hypertension and anxiety. Throughout the program participants received daily videos focused on creating new healthy habits and monthly sessions with the PEP team.

Program outcomes included an average weight loss of seven pounds, improved physical function, better sleep, healthier diets, and a significant reduction in psychological distress. Participants also reported greater life satisfaction, stronger emotional connections and less sedentary time.