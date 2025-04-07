Retired Academic Gerald Romsa to Represent the Green Party in Central Nova

Pictou County resident and retired academic Gerald Romsa will be carrying the colours for the Green Party in Central Nova in the upcoming federal election.

Romsa, who specialized in Economic Geography and Regional Economic Planning Development, moved to rural Pictou County with his wife in 2001.

Romsa says he’s been hearing a lot of concerns from voters going door to door.

Romsa says he heard other concerns from voters about the environment, rising costs for farmers and health care. Romsa says there was also the feeling from voters that those in the middle were being left out, while those in the extreme left and right were getting all the attention