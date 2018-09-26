Retired Doctor John Graham-Pole Releases Book “A Thousand Heroes: A Child Oncologist’s Story”

A retired doctor is sharing stories of the courage he witnessed while treating children with cancer.

Author John Graham-Pole is giving a reading from his book Journey with A Thousand Heroes: A Child Oncologist’s Story.

Graham-Pole said the premise of the book is that children have a great deal to teach, even in extremity. Graham-Pole said the children he worked with in his 40 years of heath care were friends and mentors as well as patients.

He said he began writing for his own sake and then decided to share his stories in a book. As for what he hopes people come away with after attending the reading, Graham-Pole said he wants to dispel a sense of futility, pessimism, and fear of being around very ill children.

The reading is set for the People’s Place Library at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Another reading is set for the Red Sky Gallery on October 12.