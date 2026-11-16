A retired St. FX History Professor and now author Laurie Stanley-Blackwell has released a new book in time for the festive season.

It’s a collection of bittersweet stories of Christmas Past called “A Wondrous Gift”.

Stanley-Blackwell says she started to writing Christmas stories about seven years ago, writing one annually, but the process has intensified since Covid.

Karen Keddy provided illustrations for the book.

This publication is a bit of a departure for Stanley-Blackwell, who is better known for writing children’s books.

The initial book launch for “A Wondrous Gift” will be held on Saturday from 2 to 4 at the Antigonish Heritage Museum, with music by Kate Phillips-MacDonald with Kim Dickson providing some introductory comments.