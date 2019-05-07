Retired Teacher Honoured by Pictou County Council

A retired teacher was honored by Pictou County Council Monday night for her work in

preserving local history. Nova Bannermen began her teaching career in a one room school house in Marshy Hope. She led the charge to re-purpose the Barney’s River Station school, closed in 1971, into a museum that not only commemorates the history of the community, but also captures the learning environment of one room schoolhouses throughout the province. The Barney’s River Station School Museum has been in operation since 1994.