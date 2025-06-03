Retiring Search and Rescue Veteran Honoured by his Peers and by Pictou County Council

At last night’s meeting of Pictou County Council, several awards of recognition were presented to Charlie Strickland, who is retiring from Pictou County Volunteer Ground Search and Rescue after 29 years of service.

Warden Robert Parker said that Strickland was not only the first President of the organization, but also trained volunteers and spent many years as a Search Director. Strickland also wrote the safety manual which was adopted by the provincial Ground Search and Rescue organization, as well as a Dementia Handout Kit to help guardians report missing loved ones for speedier recoveries. Strickland said the honor from council is not just about him.

Members of Pictou County Ground Search and Rescue, many of whom were in attendance, also presented Strickland with an award for his years of service, as well as one from the Nova Scotia Ground Search and Rescue.