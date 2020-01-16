Retraining offered to Forestry Workers Affected by Northern Pulp Mill Closure

The province has announced retraining programs for forestry workers affected by the Northern Pulp closure who want to remain in the province.

In a release the Nova Scotia Labour and Advanced Education department says the Nova Scotia Apprenticeship Agency and the Nova Scotia Community College are working together to enhance programming to connect workers to opportunities in the skilled trades. Workers that participate will have free one-on-one career counselling and a skills training plan customized to their needs. Those who are ready to be certified in a skilled trade can have their fees waived.

The province will use $1.5 million of the $50 million transition fund for this program, which is expected to help 200 workers from either the mill or elsewhere in the forestry sector.

Workers interested can register by calling the Nova Scotia Apprenticeship Agency at 1-800-494-5651