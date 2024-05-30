Returning Office for Municipal Elections in Pictou County Open

A sign that municipal elections in Nova Scotia are not that far off.

The Returning Office that will manage elections for the six municipalities in Pictou County is now open. Regular office hours, however, have not started yet.

If you are interested in running for Pictou County Councils, or town council in New Glasgow, Stellarton, Westville, Trenton or Pictou you can contact returning officer Josephine MacDonald at 902-759-1652. or email returningofficer@munpict.ca.

All voting in the six municipalities will be electronic; votes can be cast by phone or online. Municipality Elections will be held October 19th.

For more information visit electionspictoucounty.ca