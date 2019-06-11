Review of Stellarton’s Finances by Province Positive

Stellarton’s finances are in good shape. The latest financial condition indicators (FCI) from the province were reviewed at last night’s meeting of council. Each year, the department of municipal affairs gives a snapshot of a municipalities’ financial health. The FCI looks at 13 indicators, from reliance on provincial transfers and uncollected taxes, to changes in the tax base and accuracy of budget projections. According to the report, 11 of Stellarton’s 13 indicators are at low risk, with only two considered moderate risk. Mayor Danny MacGillivray was very pleased by the report, noting that the other five municipalities in Pictou County are showing at least one area of high risk to be addressed