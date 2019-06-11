Review of Stellarton’s Finances by Province Positive

Stellarton’s finances are in good shape. The latest financial condition indicators (FCI) from the province were reviewed at last night’s meeting of council. Each year, the department of municipal affairs gives a snapshot of a municipalities’ financial health. The FCI looks at 13 indicators, from reliance on provincial transfers and uncollected taxes, to changes in the tax base and accuracy of budget projections. According to the report, 11 of Stellarton’s 13 indicators are at low risk, with only two considered moderate risk. Mayor Danny MacGillivray was very pleased by the report, noting that the other five municipalities in Pictou County are showing at least one area of high risk to be addressed
The Pictou County Municipality is taking steps to connect more of its residents to High Speed Internet. https://t.co/I8vWoAk2uv
Stellarton Town Council is making steps towards finding its next Chief of Police to replace the retiring Don Hussher. https://t.co/Ley9PDbPs4
Stellarton begins job search for New Police Chief12:42 pm | Read Full Article
Stellarton is searching for a new chief of police. Current Chief Don Hussher is retiring in October, and last night Stellarton town council voted to begin the jobsearch. Hussher currently serves as chief of both the Stellarton and Westville Police Departments. Mayor Danny MacGillivray says they are going ahead with or without Westville. MacGillivary […]
St. FX Sociology Professor Dr. Agnes Calliste honoured Posth...10:50 am | Read Full Article
A well-respected Sociology Professor at St. FX University who pioneered courses on race and gender has been posthumously honoured by her peers. Recently the Canadian Sociology Association awarded Dr. Agnes Calliste with the CSA’s Outstanding Contribution Award at their annual conference in Vancouver. A colleague of Calliste at St. FX, Sociology Professor Dr. David Lynes […]
PHAST Finishes Fourth in Antigonish Swim Meet10:35 am | Read Full Article
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team (PHAST) welcomed 160 AA competitive swimmers to Antigonish over the weekend for the AA Spring Champs. Fourteen teams from across the province competed, with PHAST finishing in 4th overall. Hannah Austen swam to 3rd in the 200m I.M., 200m and 100m Breaststroke, and 1st in the 400m I.M. Mariah […]