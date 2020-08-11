Revisions to the Voters List for Fall Municipal Elections in Pictou County Due at the End of August

A release from the Municipality of Pictou Country states voters have until August 27, to revise the voter’s list by calling the returning office. If you changed your mailing address, became a Canadian citizen, or recently turned 18 years of age, became a new resident of Nova Scotia or Pictou County , on or before October 5th; you should contact the returning office to make sure you name is on the voters list. If you know of someone who is recently deceased, you can also call the returning officer to have their name removed from the list.

People looking to run in the upcoming elections will be able to visit the returning office on September 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 46 Municipal Drive, Pictou. Candidates must have their nomination papers in order, and it will be on a first come first serve basis on this day. Social distancing guidelines are in place and mask must be worn when visiting the returning office.

In addition, potential candidates can also contact the returning office for an appointment to file your nomination papers between Aug. 27 to Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The returning officer will be at the Municipality of Pictou County Administration Building on August 27, Town of Pictou Town Hall on the 28th, New Glasgow Town Hall on August 31, Stellarton Town Hall on September 1, Westville Town Hall on September 2, Trenton Town Hall on September 3 and the Municipality of Pictou County Administration Building on September 4. The September 4 date is for candidates in all municipalities while the earlier dates deal with local candidates.

All six municipal units in Pictou County have agreed that votes will only be cast electronically this year, either by the internet or telephone.

The returning office can be reached by emailing returningofficer@munpict.ca or by calling 902-485-2248. More information can also be found www.electionspictoucounty.ca