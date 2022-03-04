Rhodena Wind Farm proponents discuss project with Inverness County Municipal Leaders

The owners of the Rhodena Wind Farm proposed for Inverness County hope to complete construction by 2025.

During yesterday’s regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council, Keith Towse, with Community Wind, talked about their 100 MegaWatt project along the eastern side of Route 19 on about 8,000 hectares of Crown and private land.

Towse told council they are looking at installing up to 18 turbines in that location, but that could change depending on the size of each. The area in question is zoned for wind development, he said.

They started community consultations with an open house in Port Hastings in September, Towse said, noting they also held discussions with local First Nations, as well as the Assembly of Mi’kmaq Chiefs.

Towse said they have started doing environmental studies on the site, with hopes to submit detailed plans to the environment minister by the end of the year. They started discussions with Environment and Climate Change about the environmental assessment process, and they confirmed set-backs and protected areas with the Department of Natural Resources.

The provincial government recently announced a rate based procurement program, and Towse said they will be submitting the Rhodena Wind project into the Request for Proposals in early May.

Towse said they expect a decision on the RFP submission by September, or later. If successful, he said they will start detailed engineering work, with plans to start the construction in 2024, or the fall of 2023.

Towse calculated that with provincial taxes currently levied on wind turbine at a rate of $7,000 per MegaWatt, that means an estimated $700,000 annually in municipal coffers.

The company will establish Community Benefit Funds from the revenue generated by the project that will go to projects chosen by the community, and Towse said they will set up a community liaison committee. They will also sign leases with local landowners, he noted.

Towse said he’s aware of local opposition to the project, including a Facebook group that has refused to meet with the company, and he asked for anyone with questions to reach out.

In response to a question from Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac, Towse said they expect there will be 100-200 jobs during construction, they are planning to do 70 per cent of their work through local businesses, and there will be seven to 10 permanent jobs once it’s up and running.