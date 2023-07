Cape Breton West Islanders goaltender Rhyah Stewart received an invitation to the National

Women’s U18 Team Selection Camp. The camp runs in St. Catherine’s next month.

Stewart, who was named MVP of the Islanders and was a member of the silver medal winning Team Nova Scotia at the most recent Canada Games, received an invite to the Cape Breton Eagles training camp, and committed to play for the University of Wisconsin for the 2024-25 season.