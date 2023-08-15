Rhyah Stewart named to National U18 Women’s Hockey Team

Antigonish native Rhyah Stewart has been named to the national women’s u18 hockey team for

a three game series against the United States taking place this week in Lake Placid. The team will also play Finland in the final game of the National Women’s Program Summer Showcase today at noon.

Stewart recevied an invitation to the national camp last month, with the camp running in St. Catherine’s.

Stewart, who was named MVP of the Cape Breton West Islanders and was a member of the silver medal winning Team Nova Scotia at the most recent Canada Games, received an invite to the Cape Breton Eagles training camp, and committed to play for the University of Wisconsin for the 2024-25 season.