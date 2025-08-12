Rhyah Stewart of Antigonish, Boylston’s Kendall Doiron Off to Lake Placid this Week For Canada Women’s Hockey

Antigonish’s Rhyah Stewart will be facing off with the National Women’s Development Team in a three-game series against the United States this week.
The event takes place from Aug. 13-16 at the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid.
Boylston’s Kendall Doiron has been named to the National Women’s U18 Team.
Team Canada is preparing for a three-game series against the United States from Aug. 13-16 at the Lake Placid Olympic Centre.
Team Canada will defend their gold medal on home ice at the 2026 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship, Jan. 8-18 in Sydney and Membertou.