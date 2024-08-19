Richelle MacLaughlin Seeks District 3 Seat on Antigonish County Council

Long-time St. Joseph’s resident Richelle MacLaughlin will seek the District 3 seat on Antigonish County Council in this fall’s municipal election.

MacLaughlin says community service and being a “helper” is part of her DNA and she has had a passion for advocacy her entire life. MacLaughlin says she’s been fortunate to be able to give back to her community through her career in healthcare and education, volunteering with local organizations and representing Antigonish West on the Strait Regional School Board for 10 years.

MacLaughlin says the next four years will be challenging but also holds great opportunity.

She says council, along with the new CAO and municipal staff will need to focus on building back the trust of the public while doing the important work necessary to move the municipal unit progressively forward along with continued collaboration with community partners.