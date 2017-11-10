Richer encourages audience to reach out to friends who may be struggling with Mental Health Issues

Former NHL player and mental health advocate Stephane Richer shared his struggles with depression at the CACL Antigonish Business Ability Banquet Thursday

night. Richer says he began dealing with bouts of depression at a young age, which was compounded by bullying because of his small stature growing up. Richer says it came to head following his Stanley Cup win with the New Jersey Devils in 1995, and later publicly spoke about his depression in a television interview. With encouragement from former baseball great Darryl Strawberry and Canadian Olympian Clara Hughes, Richer began speaking more openly about his journey with depression.

He urged the audience to reach out friends who may be struggling with mental health issues.

Richer believes the NHL is beginning to take the mental health of its players more seriously following the deaths of players like Bob Probert and Wade Belak, as well as off-ice struggles of other former players who have spoken publicly about it.