Richmodn asking NSFM to make involuntary destruction an advocacy issue

Richmond Municipal Council wants the provincial body representing municipalities to help those whose properties are damaged through no fault of their own.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, council approved a recommendation from its committee-of-the-whole to send a letter to the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities requesting that involuntary destruction be considered an advocacy issue.

After raising the issue earlier this year, Deputy Warden Brent Sampson said he was happy with the response from the provincial government about the issue of properties damaged by fire, extreme weather, or other unforeseen circumstances.

Warden Lois Landry explained that when property owners seek a permit to rebuild, their property tax bill is no longer capped, which is another financial hit for those who already suffered a loss.

After the province made legislative changes because of the wildfires in Tantallon and Shelburne County two years ago, Landry said the government was asked to consider extending that to all cases of involuntary destruction.