Richmodn Council annoucnes financial request decisions

With the 2025-2026 budget approved, Richmond Municipal Council was able to make decisions on financial requests.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, councillors approved recommendations from its committee-of-the-whole to enter into a loan agreement for $73,564 to help the Loch Lomond Volunteer Fire Department purchase a 2021 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW XLT truck.

Council then approved a motion from its committee-of-the-whole directing staff to apply to the Community Climate Capacity Cohort Grant Application for 2025-2026. Later in the meeting, councillors approved $750 for La Picasse Community Cultural Centre to host sessions on steps to improve mental and physical health.

Another $1,000 was approved to cover food costs for meals during the 10th annual Framboise Reunion, taking place at the community centre. The Arichat Community Development Association will receive $1,000 to cover some of the costs for an upcoming grand opening of the new Arichat playground, which Warden Lois Landry called a “sizeable project” for Isle Madame.

Before they received correspondence requesting funding, council had already approved $2,500 for the Celtic Colours International Festival. In response to correspondence and following some debate, council approved $500 from its sponsorship fund for the Petit de Grat Acadian Festival, which District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson called “a big part of the Acadian culture on Isle Madame.” After some discussion, council approved a motion from District 4 Councillor Amanda Mombourquette to refer the municipal sponsorship policy to staff then to the Bylaw/Policy Committee.

After the Riverdale Community Services Society changed its request to $4,671.72 for a new lawn mower and whipper-snipper, District 3 Councillor Brian Marchand had council agree to provide $2,400