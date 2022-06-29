Richmodn council meets with Nova Scotia Health representatives

Provincial officials said they are working to have the emergency department open 24/7, and inpatient care fully operational at the Strait-Richmond Hospital.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Richmond Municipal Council expressed its concerns with the temporary model of care implemented at the Evanston facility.

The NSH representatives told council these changes are because of challenges in the recruitment and retention of health care professionals.

Noting these are “concerning times,” Warden Amanda Mombourquette said she has heard about burn-out and low morale at the hospital because of staffing shortages and a lack of work-life balance.

Pointing to a situation last week when a resident with a broken bone waited four hours for an ambulance, the warden said she hopes this model doesn’t also involve more work for EHS employees, nor longer wait times in emergencies.

In response to a question from District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson, the NHS said the facility is “quite challenged” by the lack of staff, and the temporary care model is not a long-term solution.

In response to a question from District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon, the NSH officials said the emergency department is closed when it reaches 60-70% capacity.

And when the emergency department does close NSH said people are asked to go on their web site, call their toll-free line, or call the Strait-Richmond.