Richmond Amateur Baseball Association names season award winners and all-stars

The Richmond Amateur Baseball Association recently announced it’s all-star team and season award winners.

Zack Bond was named league MVP for the regular season.

Best Pitcher honors went to Drake Boudreau, while Maurice Boudreau was named Best Defensive Player.

Rookie of the Year – Spencer MacNamara was the rookie of the year. Darren Campbell and Ryan Samson received Coach of the Year honours and Callum Boudreau was named MVP for the playoffs.

Named to the 2018 allstar team were Dobson Boudreau, Sandy Sofan and Leigh Bourque, Joel Fougere, Zack Bond, Tyler Babiin, Jonathan Stone, Justin Delorey, and Jonathan Gosbee.