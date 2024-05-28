Richmond Council agrees to support St. Peter’s and Volunteer Fire Department Dry Hydrant Project

Richmond Municipal Council has agreed to provide funds to help pay for the installation of a dry hydrant in River Bourgeois.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, council approved a recommendation from its committee-of-the-whole to provide the St. Peter’s and Volunteer Fire Department with $5,000.

District 3 Councillor Melanie Sampson repeated concerns raised during the committee-of-the whole session and explained that she voted against the motion because the municipal dry hydrant policy was not followed.

Also during last night’s meeting, council voted to refer the current dry hydrant policy to the Fire Services Committee for review.

At the regular monthly meeting on April 22, council discussed a recommendation from the Fire Services Committee which met on March 27.

District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon said the St. Peter’s fire department spent almost $30,000 building a road to the dry hydrant and had an engineer design a system because they wanted move ahead quickly with the project.