Richmond Council Applying to Regional Fire Services Providers Fund

The Municipality of the County of Richmond will be making an application to the Regional Fire Services Providers Fund.

CAO Troy MacCulloch told last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat that the provincial government announced the fund three weeks ago to provide up to $200,000 for regional fire services, with municipalities contributing 10 per cent. Although the deadline to apply is next week, the CAO said staff have put the application together and sought quotes.

MacCulloch said a Regional Fire Services Committee meeting was held last week which identified a number of items that would be beneficial to groups in the municipality, as well as those supported through Mutual Aid. MacCulloch said a grant is “ready to go” and the municipality is reallocating funds within the Fire Services and Emergency Measures Budget, which will not add new funds to the overall budget.

Deputy Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the application includes “great investments,” that will provide tools to fight wildfires. In response to a question from District 3 Councillor Brian Marchand, Warden Lois Landry said the Village of St. Peter’s was included because they are a municipal unit, and the hope is that their presence will “add weight” to the grant application.