Richmond Council Discuss Littering at Regular Monthly Meeting

The Staff Sergeant of Richmond County District RCMP said it is difficult to catch people littering.

Sgt. Edward Nugent told the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council last night in Arichat that when residents see someone litter to get the licence plate number, as well as the make and model of their vehicle, along with a physical description of the perpetrator to help them enforce littering laws.

Nugent told council the fine for littering is $467.50 under the Nova Scotia Environment Act, and police have opened only two files since 2008 which resulted in no charges. At the very least, he said the RCMP can issue warnings.

The staff sergeant said there are larger fines for those who dump their garbage illegally.

In response to a question from Nugent on how to coordinate with the municipality to stem littering, CAO Troy MacCulloch said Richmond County is currently exploring options to register their bylaws with the Department of Justice so they can be enforced.