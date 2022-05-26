Richmond Council gives Second Reading to an Amendment of the Isle Madame Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use Bylaw to Add Craft Beverages Facilities in Arichat’s Village Commercial Zone

Second reading of an amendment to the Isle Madame Municipal Planning Strategy and Land

Use Bylaw to add Craft Beverages Facilities in the Village Commercial Zone in Arichat was approved by Richmond Municipal Council at last night’s meeting.

After Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson declared a conflict and left the meeting, District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon questioned whether this request is for the applicants to pursue a distillery and restaurant, noting there are currently four such operations in that same area. He also asked if this would allow another distillery to move into that zone.

District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson said only small-scale micro-breweries would be permitted in that part of county’s shiretown.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said Eastern District Planning Commission Director John Bain told council prior to the meeting that restaurants are already permitted in this part of Arichat, and this change now allows craft distilleries.