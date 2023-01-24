Richmond Council looking at boundary changes

Richmond Municipal Councillors want to keep 5 districts, but are recommending changes to boundaries.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, council decided to hold a special meeting next month to officially make recommendations to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board.

Councillors approved a motion to make the populations of Districts 1 and 2 more equal by potentially moving the boundary line to Highland Street and Binet’s Lane in Arichat, move the community of Lennox Passage into District 3, add the community of Thibeauville to District 4, and put the community of Grand Greve into District 4.

In the meantime, the warden and CAO will work with Stantec Consulting on a new map to reflect their choices.

The municipality had the deadline to make their submission to the UARB extended to Feb. 15.

Councillors did consider advocating for 7 districts but extra costs associated with travel, technology, and stipends were concerns, and based on feedback at open houses and surveys, residents expressed support retaining 5 municipal districts.