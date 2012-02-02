Richmond Council looking into road name changes

Two roads in L’Ardoise have caused confusion for first responders and Richmond Municipal Council is asking the emergency services coordinator to get involved.

During the regular monthly meeting in Arichat last night, District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon said he was approached by members of the L’Ardoise and District Volunteer Fire Department about a road name change for Bona Road or Bona Lane.

Diggdon told council that during a medical call and for a structure fire, first responders were sent to the wrong addresses. The District 2 Councillor wanted information on the process for renaming one of the roads, particularly if renaming the road has to come from residents.

District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson said the new name can be brought to the Planning Advisory/Heritage Committee, and from there, the Eastern District Planning Commission has a process to follow. He said there have to be signatures from the people who live on those roads.

District 3 Councillor Melanie Sampson suggested that residents on those roads reach out to the municipality’s Emergency Services Coordinator. Since everyone on both roads have civic addresses, she wants to determine if 911 operators are getting the correct information.

Given this is a public safety issue, the District 5 Councillor suggested that the emergency services coordinator “take the lead” by surveying residents.

Council approved a motion to have the emergency services coordinator work with residents and report back to the Planning Advisory/Heritage Committee.