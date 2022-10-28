Richmond council looking into tourism marketing levy

Richmond County wants to know how the proposed tourism marketing levy will affect seasonal business owners.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat, Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette told council that eight property owners in the municipality use the Seasonal Tourist Business Destination Program, which offers tax savings of up to 25 per cent.

The warden said the impact on property tax from that program is “minimal” with some businesses still paying a higher tax rate compared to an Airbnb operation. She said the next legislation asserts that the levy will be applied to all fixed roof accommodations, regardless of the number of rooms.

Without word from other municipalities, District 3 Councillor Melanie Sampson said they are still looking for more information.

Mombourquette said the new legislation will be applied across Nova Scotia, even though it will be up to municipalities to approve and set the rate.

Deputy Warden Brent Sampson said the intent was to provide a “more level playing” field for everyone. He said operations have to be closed for a minimum of four months to qualify for a seasonal program.

Because the seasonal tourist business designation creates a disincentive to stay open year-round, the warden had council agreed to a suggestion to hold more discussions with neighbouring municipalities and Destination Cape Breton.