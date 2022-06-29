Richmond Council looking to meet with Port Hawkesbury representatives

Municipal officials with the Town of Port Hawkesbury will be asked to appear before Richmond Municipal Council to review the terms of reference for management of the Allan J. MacEachen Airport.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the management committee for the airport, which includes municipal representatives from Richmond County, the Town of Port Hawkesbury, and Inverness County met earlier this month.

The warden said the airport is being used by local industry, as well as tourists and the committee is exploring ways to expand ridership and activity. Celtic Air Services has a contract to run the facility.

As a result of a recommendation from Mombourquette, council decided to invite Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton and Chief Administrative Officer Terry Doyle to their committee of the whole session on the second Monday in September.