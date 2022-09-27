Richmond Council Looks to Upgrades of Municipal Building

Richmond Municipal Council will be looking for quotes to conduct upgrades to council chambers at the administrative building in Arichat.

Although the sound system has been troublesome, with “a lot of feedback,” and the

microphones are not functioning, during last night’s regular monthly meeting, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the estimates have caused her “sticker shock.”

The warden said there was a need during the pandemic to offer hybrid, virtual and in-person options, and allow members of committees, like the Accessibility Advisory Committee, to participate if they can’t attend physically.

CAO Troy MacCulloch suggested council take stock of what work is required immediately, then look for another quote, or approach other suppliers.

Since they are a council of five, Mombourquette said they should seek basic audio and visual functionality, with Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson noting that council “needs to do something” since there are no options.

The deputy warden said they budgeted $60,000 for the work, with net costs around $87,000, and she had the warden and CAO and to talk with the suppliers to see if the costs can be more reasonable.