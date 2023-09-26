Richmond Council Moves Ahead with Recreation Vehicle Amendments to the Isle Madame Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use Bylaw

Richmond Municipal Council is proceeding with amendments to recreational vehicle provisions within the Isle Madame Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use Bylaw.

The changes will allow for small scale campgrounds and recreational vehicles to be used as seasonal main dwellings or seasonal accessory dwellings within the Rural General Zone and Rural Resource Zone.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon said this is a good time to create uniform bylaws across the municipality.

After council approved first reading of the amendments, they will now schedule a public hearing which will be advertised publicly