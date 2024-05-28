Richmond Council opts for More Consultations on Proposed Multi-Use Facility

Richmond Municipal Council is doing more public consultation for a proposed multi-use facility.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, council approved $9,825, plus HST, to conduct more public engagement as part of a feasibility study on a new multi-use facility in Richmond County.

The decision was made after reviewing correspondence from Shannon Mury, the municipality’s Director of Community Development and Recreation.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said consultants hired by the municipality identified gaps in the consultation process, namely Potlotek First Nation and arts and culture groups in the municipality.

Mombourquette said the motion also required the consultation process to begin prior to approval of the 2024-2025 budget.

The warden also directed CAO Troy MacCulloch to ask staff to proceed with public consultation in a different manner.