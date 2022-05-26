Richmond Council Representatives Discuss Landline Phone Issues with BellAliant

Richmond Municipal Council received an update about a letter it sent to Bell Aliant.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette and Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson said they discussed landline service during power outages in the St. Georges Channel, Port Royal, and Grand River-Johnstown areas with officials from the company.

Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau invited the municipal officials to a meeting with Bell’s Senior Manager of Government Affairs in the Atlantic region earlier this month.

Mombourquette said it was a constructive meeting, and the Deputy Warden provided specific Civic Addresses and impacted properties to Boudreau and the telecommunications company.

The warden reported to council that the company committed to following up on these issues.