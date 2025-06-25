Richmond Council requesting credit freeze legislation

The provincial government is being asked to look at credit freeze legislation in light of the recent data breach reported by Nova Scotia Power.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Richmond Municipal Council approved a recommendation from its committee-of-the-whole to write a letter to the province asking that they “seriously consider” a credit freeze, similar to a model currently in place in Quebec. Deputy Warden Brent Sampson said as a result of the amended law in Quebec, those whose data was compromised can contact credit agencies to have their credit frozen temporarily. He said the province was considering such legislation as far back as 2024, but he is unaware if any movement has taken place since.

After Sampson said such changes could help a lot of people, District 4 Councillor Amanda Mombourquette agreed, noting that in Quebec people can opt-in to a credit freeze.

The deputy warden said it’s important that people can choose to have their credit frozen, rather than having it forced on them. Noting that her personal information was compromised in a data breach of provincial employees, Warden Lois Landry said this is similar to putting a hold on a credit card when it’s misplaced.