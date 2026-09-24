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Richmond council responds to grant request change

Sep 24, 2026 | Local News

A local organization asked Richmond Municipal Council to change its grant request.
During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on Monday night in Arichat, councillors reviewed correspondence from Amanda Knight, with Raising the Villages, requesting an amendment to their $1,000 grant application for a health fair to a Regional Rural Gathering which is scheduled for March 18th in Port Hawkesbury. Knight wrote that her group decided to change its plans after being informed that the Seniors Take Action Coalition of Richmond County hosted a health fair not long ago.
Although Warden Lois Landry said council’s original stipulation for the funding was for an event in Richmond County, District 3 Councillor Brian Marchand said the group can re-apply since the event is seven months away. 
Council approved a motion to not allocate money for the health fair and make their funding decision when Raising the Villages formally applies for the Regional Rural Gathering.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.