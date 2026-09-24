Richmond council responds to grant request change

A local organization asked Richmond Municipal Council to change its grant request.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on Monday night in Arichat, councillors reviewed correspondence from Amanda Knight, with Raising the Villages, requesting an amendment to their $1,000 grant application for a health fair to a Regional Rural Gathering which is scheduled for March 18th in Port Hawkesbury. Knight wrote that her group decided to change its plans after being informed that the Seniors Take Action Coalition of Richmond County hosted a health fair not long ago.

Although Warden Lois Landry said council’s original stipulation for the funding was for an event in Richmond County, District 3 Councillor Brian Marchand said the group can re-apply since the event is seven months away.