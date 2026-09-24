Richmond Council seeking a Cape Breton Local Immigration Partnership advisory council member

Richmond County is looking for someone to sit on the Cape Breton Local Immigration Partnership advisory council. During Monday night’s meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat, Warden Lois Landry said the position was advertised but there were no expressions of interest from the public. Councillors voted to ask staff to advertise for the position once again.

The CBLIP is steered by an advisory council made up of 30 representatives from municipalities, settlement agencies, chambers of commerce, schools, libraries, non-profits, employers, and other partners in newcomer settlement.