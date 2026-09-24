Richmond Council seeking a Cape Breton Local Immigration Partnership advisory council member
Sep 24, 2026 | Local News
Richmond County is looking for someone to sit on the Cape Breton Local Immigration Partnership advisory council. During Monday night’s meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat, Warden Lois Landry said the position was advertised but there were no expressions of interest from the public. Councillors voted to ask staff to advertise for the position once again.
The CBLIP is steered by an advisory council made up of 30 representatives from municipalities, settlement agencies, chambers of commerce, schools, libraries, non-profits, employers, and other partners in newcomer settlement.
District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson moved more recommendations from an in-camera session of council, held before the regular monthly meeting, naming Jalissa Stewart and Kelly York to the municipal IDEA committee, and Richard Cotton as an alternate on the Strait of Canso Superport Board.