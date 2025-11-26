Richmond Council to meet with St. Peter’s Village

Before discussing an increase in fire protection rates for users of the St. Peter’s-Sampsonville and Area Water Utility, Richmond Municipal Council wants to meet with the Village of St. Peter’s.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, council voted to form a sub-committee of municipal staff and councillors, with village staff and commissioners, to review the full scope of the relationship between the two municipal units and provide an update to council before budget deliberations, as per a recommendation from its committee-of-the-whole.

Despite council’s approval, District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson voted against the motion. Although he understands the intent of the motion, Sampson felt it could have been handled in a staff report to council.

In response to a question from District 3 Councillor Brian Marchand about the municipal-village sub-committee, CAO Troy MacCulloch said this will be an Ad Hoc committee. After the meeting, Warden Lois Landry said the two units work well together, and the meeting is about maintaining that relationship. In addition to meeting twice a year, the warden added they expect to hold a meeting with the village in the near future.