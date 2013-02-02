Richmond Council to Share Data on Speed Radar Signs with RCMP

Richmond Municipal Council will provide Richmond County District RCMP with data from speed radar signs.

At last night’s regular monthly session in Arichat, council approved a recommendation from the committee-of-the-whole session on Feb. 12 to have staff provide the information after receiving a request from Sgt. Brad Kelly.

During the committee-of-the-whole session, CAO Troy MacCulloch said that based on data from one sign, 91 per cent of motorists were clocked driving over the speed limit.

Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette said she was not surprised by that number since there are problem areas in the municipality.

Noting that the reason for getting the signs was to collect data, the warden said the signs do not take pictures or compile licence plate numbers.

The warden said the RCMP can use this data to decide where and when to allocate resources while the municipality will use the radars to make communities safer and educate the public about driving within the post speed limit.

With signs up in St. Peter’s and Arichat, the warden said they will be placed in different areas based on public input.