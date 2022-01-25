Richmond Councillor Raises Concers about Recent Flooding in Arichat

The Lower Road in Arichat has experienced flooding in recent weeks, and the municipal councillor representing the village wants something done.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson told council about the problems caused by poor water drainage on Veterans Memorial Drive after recent storms.

After visiting trouble spots in the past week, Samson said an “extreme flow” of water from Arichat’s High Road washed out driveways and culverts, and covered sections of the Lower Road in gravel and ice.

Calling it a “very dangerous” situation that is “discouraging” for property owners, the district 1 councillor said work has to be done in collaboration with homeowners, but he sympathized with Nova Scotia Public Works employees who are forced to put “band-aids on an open wound,” when patching trouble spots.

Pointing to aging infrastructure along Highway 206 that needs replacement and is causing water to rush downhill, Samson said property owners do have to do their part, but the infrastructure has to be fixed permanently.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said recent rains did “serious damage” in several areas around the municipality, including commercial properties in St. Peter’s.

Council approved a motion to send a letter to public works and Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau.