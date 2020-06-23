Richmond Councillors to Receive Compost to Donate to Community Groups

Richmond municipal councillors will each receive compost to donate to community groups.

During a video-conference meeting of Richmond Municipal Council last night, councillors voted to give themselves each two tonnes of compost generated by the second generation landfill in Martinique so they can then donate it to local organizations to conduct community beautification projects.

During the April 27 meeting of council, Richmond County’s public works director was asked to find out how much compost is generated annually.

Deputy Warden Alvin Martell said at the time that the sale of compost could be a revenue generator for the municipality.

Because the crab quota increased by 25 per cent, and much of the compost is generated from fish waste, district 4 councillor Gilbert Boucher said there will likely be more this year.

Boucher noted in April that in addition to selling compost, he hoped the municipality would continue to donate it to non-profit groups around Richmond County.

Council passed a motion back in April to sell and donate compost to organizations and individuals from Richmond County, but the municipality retains the option of selling waste outside Richmond County, if the supply is sufficient.