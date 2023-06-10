Richmond County Adopts Budget

Residential and commercial tax rates will not increase this year in Richmond County.

At a special meeting on June 1, Richmond Municipal Council approved its $16.8-million 2023-2024 budget.

The municipality said in a press release issued today that policing and education costs went up a combined $400,000 but that was offset by revenue from rising property values. Policing costs went up $109,058 from last year.

Tax revenue went from $15,370,502 in the 2022-2023 budget to a projected $16,883,170 in this year’s budget.

The municipality said in the press release that the budget included strategic investments in communities, health, infrastructure, and growth.

The municipality said the grants and contributions program has been “slightly increased” and there will be funds set aside for physician recruitment, seniors’ safety and social inclusion, the Cape Breton Regional Cancer Centre, as well as hospital foundations.

Council also decided to add resources to information technology, cyber security, and community engagement.