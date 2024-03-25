Richmond County and Port Hawkesbury Hire New Manager of Energy Sector Development

The Municipality of the County of Richmond and the Town of Port Hawkesbury are looking to maximize the potential of the emerging offshore green energy sector in the local area.

The two muncipal units and the Cape Breton Partnership have announced the appointment of Martin Thomsen as the new Manager of Energy Sector Development. Thomsen was seconded for the position from the Cape Breton Partnership.

Thomsen will be responsible for the development of a Local Port and Infrastructure Strategy and an Offshore Wind Centre of Excellence. Thomsen will also connect with existing and new companies aimed at optimizing local benefits connected to the green energy sector.

Richmond County and the Town will share the three-year position; it will be hosted administratively by the county. Funding for the position comes from the Town of Port Hawkesbury, the Municipality of the County of Richmond, the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and the provincial Natural Resources Deparment.

Prior to this appointment, Thomsen had been an Innovation and Economic Development Officer with the Partnership , based in Port Hawkesbury and Richmond County.