Richmond County Approves a Draft Accessibility Plan

Richmond County has approved a draft accessibility plan.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette told last night’s regular monthly meeting that the Accessibility Advisory Committee was mandated to implement accessibility plans for the municipality, as well as the Village of St. Peter’s.

The warden said the plan was put together thanks to research, community engagement, and committee discussions, as well as a series of site assessments, pointing to “fantastic feedback” from the public.

Although there weren’t enough members of the committee for quorum at the last meeting, Mombourquette said “a majority” of committee members are supportive of the plan.

In responding to a question from Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson if there were concerns with the plan, Mombourquette said there have been discussions via email, and she hasn’t heard of any.

After it was approved, the warden thanked those who helped make it happen, adding she would notify the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.