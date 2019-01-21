Richmond County Company to Unveil a Digital Synthesizer App This Week

A company out of Cape Breton is making some noise.

Synclavier Digital Corporation is taking part in the National Association of Music Merchants media preview day on January 23 in Anaheim California. Synclavier Digital is introducing two apps and a re-creation of the Synclavier Knob. The company’s Synclavier Go! app is set for release on the same day in the Apple App store.

Cameron Jones founded Synclavier Digital in D’Escousse last summer with the idea of making a new line of Synclavier musical instruments. Jones, Jon Appleton, and Sydney Alonso collaborated on the Synclavier 1, a digital synthesizer, sampling system, and music work station, in the late 70s. The Synclavier 2 came out in 1980, and was deemed an immediate success.

Jones describes the app as a digital synthesizer app. He said Craig Phillips of Softwareguru.ca in Louisdale also worked on the product development.

Jones said he expects people will have fun listening, designing, and creating new sounds with the app.